Pakistan extends full support for reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated lands - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Pakistan extends full support for the reconstruction of Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation, said Executive Director of the Center of Global&Strategic Studies (CGSS) Khalid Taimur Akram, Trend reports.

“We hope that soon Azerbaijani internally displaced persons (IDPs) will go back to their homeland,” he said.

He said that Pakistan supported Azerbaijan since the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict first started. Pakistan also supported Azerbaijan in its just fight for the liberation of its lands, he added.

He added that during the second Karabakh war they saw that Azerbaijani nation stood together and that Pakistan shares Azerbaijan’s happiness for the liberation of its lands.

He also said that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan goes back to 1991.

