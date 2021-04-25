Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete training course in Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

Trend:

The Azerbaijani servicemen have successfully completed the military course in Turkey’s Isparta city within the agreement "On cooperation in the field of military education" signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First of all, the national anthems of Turkey and Azerbaijan were performed during the ceremony held on this occasion.

Those who delivered speeches congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of the course and talked about the importance of military cooperation between the two countries and the course.

Lieutenant Elsevar Aliyev, who became an excellent student of the course and spoke on behalf of the cadets, expressed readiness to successfully complete the most difficult combat missions.

Aliyev installed the graduation emblem on the memorial plaque, presented certificates and gifts to the graduates.

At the end of the event, the graduates marched in front of the podium, took a photo for memory.