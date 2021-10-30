Azerbaijani MoD gives instructions to troops on liberated areas at new service meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

A new service meeting was held at the Central Command Post under the leadership of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on October 30, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by deputy defense ministers, commanders of military branches, chiefs of the main directorates, directorates and services of the ministry, commanders of military associations, and formations deployed in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], as well as other authorized officers.

Congratulating the servicemen of fraternal Turkey on the Republic Day, Hasanov brought to the attention of the meeting participants the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev before the Azerbaijani army.

Detailed information was provided on the work carried out thanks to the attention and care of the state leadership in the direction of further improving the service and living conditions, including the moral and psychological state of servicemen.

At the meeting the latest situation on the state border and in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed [in accordance with the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020 following the second Karabakh war] was analysed.

The minister gave instructions on the training of troops in the Azerbaijani army, maintaining the combat readiness and vigilance of the personnel at a high level, communicating safety rules and strict control over their observance, clarifying combat plans, as well as paying close attention to the logistics issues.

During the meeting it was emphasized importance of organizing the service of troops in units deployed in the liberated territories, clearing the territories from mines and unexploded munitions, creating military infrastructure, laying mountain roads and maintaining them in good condition.

Besides, Hasanov gave instructions on paying attention on activity of units taking into account the upcoming winter, including timely delivery of the necessary resources to units serving in mountainous areas.