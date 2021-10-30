Azerbaijani MoD gives instructions to troops on liberated areas at new service meeting

Politics 30 October 2021 16:52 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani MoD gives instructions to troops on liberated areas at new service meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

A new service meeting was held at the Central Command Post under the leadership of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on October 30, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by deputy defense ministers, commanders of military branches, chiefs of the main directorates, directorates and services of the ministry, commanders of military associations, and formations deployed in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], as well as other authorized officers.

Congratulating the servicemen of fraternal Turkey on the Republic Day, Hasanov brought to the attention of the meeting participants the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev before the Azerbaijani army.

Detailed information was provided on the work carried out thanks to the attention and care of the state leadership in the direction of further improving the service and living conditions, including the moral and psychological state of servicemen.

At the meeting the latest situation on the state border and in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed [in accordance with the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020 following the second Karabakh war] was analysed.

The minister gave instructions on the training of troops in the Azerbaijani army, maintaining the combat readiness and vigilance of the personnel at a high level, communicating safety rules and strict control over their observance, clarifying combat plans, as well as paying close attention to the logistics issues.

During the meeting it was emphasized importance of organizing the service of troops in units deployed in the liberated territories, clearing the territories from mines and unexploded munitions, creating military infrastructure, laying mountain roads and maintaining them in good condition.

Besides, Hasanov gave instructions on paying attention on activity of units taking into account the upcoming winter, including timely delivery of the necessary resources to units serving in mountainous areas.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
IGB welding activities nearing completion
IGB welding activities nearing completion
European Commission approves second interim payment for IGB
European Commission approves second interim payment for IGB
IGB project company starts testing of infrastructure along pipeline’s route
IGB project company starts testing of infrastructure along pipeline’s route
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 31 Oil&Gas 21:57
Azerbaijani Karabakh football club beats Neftchi with large score Society 21:56
G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start World 21:15
Second round of municipal elections ends in Georgia Georgia 20:37
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut Arab World 19:55
UzAuto Motors announces a two-month delay in issuing Lacetti and Labo cars Uzbekistan 19:24
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns release of Armenian terrorist who killed Turkish consul - statement Politics 19:07
Georgia shares data on turnout in municipal elections as of 5 p.m. Georgia 18:52
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 18:51
Azerbaijan's representative elected to Int'l Gymnastics Federation Athletes' Commission Society 18:02
Azerbaijani MoD gives instructions to troops on liberated areas at new service meeting Politics 16:52
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:03
Azerbaijan confirms 2,189 more COVID-19 cases, 1,585 recoveries Society 15:59
Georgia shares update on election turnout Georgia 15:57
Prices of main food products in Kazakhstan slightly up in October 2021 Kazakhstan 15:56
Apartments prices in Iran’s Tehran begin to fall Business 15:31
Turkish, US presidents to discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 15:19
Iran’s Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company sees increase in production Oil&Gas 15:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 30 Society 15:14
Georgia's Batumi Oil Terminal announces tender on oil pipelines treatment Tenders 15:13
Uzbekistan intends to access sea trade routes via Iranian port Uzbekistan 15:03
Azerbaijan’s International Bank to purchase licenses for Dynatrace system via tender Tenders 15:00
Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Working Group on mine clearance in liberated lands Society 14:56
Russia records all-time high of 40,251 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 14:54
Azerbaijan holds meeting of Working Group on energy supply in liberated lands Oil&Gas 14:54
Turkmen farmers wrap up sowing of winter wheat in Balkan region Turkmenistan 14:45
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange declines Finance 14:44
Uzbekistan eyes economic co-op with Spain Uzbekistan 14:43
Azerbaijan discloses latest data on demining operations in liberated lands Society 14:42
India to raise issues related to terrorism at G20 Summit in Rome: External Affairs Secretary Other News 14:21
Nar supports development of ICT specialists in the country Society 14:08
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 13:37
LUKOIL Uzbekistan Operating LLC opens tender for execution of work at its facilities Tenders 13:36
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 12:49
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC to purchase spare parts for SGT-400 compressor via tender Tenders 12:33
Georgia increases volume of crude oil refining Georgia 12:30
Iran eyes completing construction of Marvdasht-Dorudzan highway Construction 12:11
Georgia shares data on turnout in municipal elections as of 10:00 a.m. Georgia 12:10
GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months US 12:06
Tank units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces carrying out combat firing exercises (VIDEO) Politics 12:03
Iran’s Tejarat Bank provides loans to startup companies Finance 12:03
Kazakhstan reveals measures to develop digital industry Kazakhstan 12:03
Azerbaijan's AzerGold to attract car maintenance services via tender Tenders 12:02
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 12:01
IGB welding activities nearing completion Oil&Gas 11:55
European Commission approves second interim payment for IGB Oil&Gas 11:49
IGB project company starts testing of infrastructure along pipeline’s route Oil&Gas 11:27
Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 30 Georgia 11:13
UN to continue to support Turkmenistan in promoting sustainable recovery from COVID-19 pandemic Turkmenistan 11:05
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:01
Baku Metro to purchase tires via tender Tenders 10:54
Georgia holds second round of local elections Georgia 10:54
TOP-10 Azerbaijani banks in authorized capital terms for 3Q2021 Finance 10:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:28
Azerbaijan reveals sales volume via Azexport website for 9M2021 Economy 10:27
Azerbaijan reveals TOP-10 banks in terms of total capital for 3Q2021 Finance 10:25
Azerbaijan’s Internet provider ready to develop exclusive offers for corporate subscribers Economy 10:22
Azerbaijani FM meets with UNHCR's Deputy Director of Regional Bureau for Europe Politics 10:21
India-UAE flights: Travel restrictions may ease soon, says top minister Other News 10:20
India has potential to become international health tourism hub: Health Minister Other News 10:19
Kazakh company opens tender to buy spares for hydraulic tong Tenders 10:16
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for supply of granulated caustic soda Tenders 10:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:01
Kazakhstan increases production of passenger cars over 9M2021 Transport 10:00
Iranian currency rates for October 30 Finance 10:00
Russia, US agree on data exchange in regard to possible cyber security attacks Russia 09:54
Kazakh energy company opens tender to purchase metal corners Tenders 09:52
COVID infections in England at highest level since January Europe 08:57
Kazakhstan confirms 1,607 new COVID cases Kazakhstan 08:01
Siemens eyes development of roadmap for cooperation with Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Business 08:00
U.S. Supreme Court to hear bid to curb federal power to limit carbon emissions US 07:36
Gazprom confirms gas contract extension with Moldova for 5 years Russia 07:01
Iran slams new U.S. sanctions as "completely contradictory behavior" Politics 06:14
France, U.S. seek to ease tension over arms export rules Europe 05:22
Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan World 04:29
New York attorney general to run for state governor US 03:37
Saudi-Lebanon diplomatic crisis worsens as envoy expelled, imports banned Arab World 02:42
UK's Johnson renews threat to EU over Northern Ireland trade Europe 01:39
U.S. successfully tests hypersonic booster motor in Utah World 00:49
Germany boosts car imports from Turkey Turkey 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: October 30, 2020 Politics 00:01
Uzbekistan to start pilot population census Uzbekistan 29 October 23:32
British company BP not going to develop oil and gas fields in Ustyurt Uzbekistan 29 October 22:47
Jailed Saakashvili urges supporters to go to polls Georgia 29 October 22:32
Iran ready to expand all-out ties with Algeria Business 29 October 22:23
Keep schools open with appropriate infection prevention measures, WHO Europe says Europe 29 October 21:45
Georgia increases import of vehicles Georgia 29 October 21:06
TOP-10 Azerbaijani banks in terms of deposit portfolio for 3Q2021 Finance 29 October 20:25
Kazakhstan's production of primary energy resources to grow in 2022 Oil&Gas 29 October 19:41
Iran increases manufacturing of mineral, industrial products Business 29 October 19:07
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 29 October 19:05
Azerbaijan confirms 2,132 more COVID-19 cases, 1,757 recoveries Society 29 October 18:56
Uzbekneftegaz gives up its stake in Jizzakh Petroleum JV Uzbekistan 29 October 18:52
Gas prices in Europe falling below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters — ICE data Europe 29 October 18:00
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank eyes increasing number of online services Economy 29 October 17:59
Russia, Finland can overcome damage to economic ties from pandemic this year — Putin Russia 29 October 17:58
U.S. labor costs power ahead in third quarter as wages surge US 29 October 17:56
Iran kickstarts 21st International Electricity Exhibition Business 29 October 17:55
Average daily production after treatment of Kazakhstan’s Nostrum Oil & Gas unveiled Oil&Gas 29 October 17:54
Iran increases non-oil export to members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Business 29 October 17:49
All news