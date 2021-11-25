Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects for dev’t of humanitarian co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia discussed prospects for the development of humanitarian cooperation, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

The mentioned issue was discussed by the head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev and the Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the special role of the heads of the two states in the comprehensive development of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation at the level of strategic partnership based on friendship and good neighborliness.

The parties also noted the special importance of the humanitarian sphere, which is one of the important areas of bilateral relations, and reiterated their mutual intention to develop cooperation in this area.

In addition, issues of interaction in the field of culture, which is a significant component of humanitarian ties, were discussed, and the sides exchanged views on the issue of holding joint events in this area.

Also, the care and attention paid to the Russian language and Russian culture at the state level in Azerbaijan was highly appreciated. It was noted that Azerbaijan has more than 340 schools, where instruction is provided in Russian.

Furthermore, the sides noted with satisfaction the continuation of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in the humanitarian sphere, despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest also took place.