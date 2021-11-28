Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran wants to hold meeting of joint economic cooperation commission with Kazakhstan – FM
Iran interested in comprehensively developing relations with Pakistan – Raisi
Iran's relations with Tajikistan to continue in full force – President of Iran
Latest
Azerbaijan really succeeded in restoring country's sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Turkmenistan Politics 19:40
President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (PHOTO) Politics 19:09
Russian gymnast wins gold at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in individual trampoline jumping program Society 18:21
Three allies of Armenia in CSTO congratulate Azerbaijan on restoration of territorial integrity - opinion of Israeli expert Politics 18:16
Next meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan intergovernmental commission to be held soon Politics 18:12
President Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi (PHOTO) Politics 17:35
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17:08
President Ilham Aliyev met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon Politics 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 1,662 more COVID-19 cases, 2,391 recoveries Society 16:52
Iran wants to hold meeting of joint economic cooperation commission with Kazakhstan – FM Politics 16:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 28 Society 16:12
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistani President Arif Alvi (PHOTO) Politics 16:09
ECO must be ready for challenges of modern world - President of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 16:04
Iran interested in comprehensively developing relations with Pakistan – Raisi Politics 15:58
Importance of Zangazur corridor is obvious - Turkish President Turkey 15:52
Iran's relations with Tajikistan to continue in full force – President of Iran Politics 15:47
Azerbaijan's achievements highly appreciated by international institutions - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:43
In total disrespect and hatred to all Muslims, Armenia destroyed and desecrated our mosques - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:41
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in official dinner in honor of participants of 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization Politics 15:37
Over 60% of adult population in country received two shots - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:33
Finalists in individual trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 15:18
Iran fully supports the ECO Iran 15:09
Iran seeks to promote ties with Turkmenistan - Iranian President Iran 15:08
Azerbaijani servicemen suffer in mine explosion in Fuzuli district Society 15:07
Problem loans in Azerbaijani banks decrease for year Finance 14:43
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions continue in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:41
Number of client accounts in Azerbaijani banks increases Finance 14:34
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipped via Zonguldak port in 9M2021 Turkey 14:33
Iran eyes increase in exports via customs of Markazi Province Business 14:32
Finalists in individual trampoline among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 14:30
Close relations between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey are important – Iranian President Politics 14:18
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan discuss current areas of bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan 13:30
Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to about 80 countries to support their fight against coronavirus - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:22
Azerbaijan to allocate at least $1.3 billion for building new cities and towns in liberated territories in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:17
Our strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed our state external debt by over six times - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:16
Over past 18 years, economy of Azerbaijan developed rapidly - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:08
Finalists in double mini trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 13:06
Today I can say that Zangazur corridor becomes reality - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH) Politics 13:05
Confident that ECO Member States will benefit from Zangazur corridor - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:00
Azerbaijan achieved favourable investment climate as result of large-scale reforms - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:57
Finalists in tumbling among men announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 12:44
Australia confirms two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant Other News 12:28
Zangazur Corridor to contribute to economic development of region - Turkish FM Politics 11:59
President Ilham Aliyev participating in 15th Summit of Heads of ECO member-states in Turkmenistan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:37
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Politics 11:33
Final day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions starts at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:30
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:57
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs meet at Economic Cooperation Council's meeting in Ashgabat Politics 10:56
Georgia imposes new regulations for citizens from 8 countries Georgia 10:37
Turkey, Turkmenistan sign deals, strengthen ties in Erdoğan's visit Turkey 10:05
Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron variant Other News 09:44
Volume of goods loaded/unloaded in Iranian ports up Transport 09:17
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 volume of loans issued to energy, chemistry and natural resources decreases Finance 09:17
Kyrgyz president leaves for Turkmenistan for working visit Kyrgyzstan 09:03
Kyrgyzstan adds 41 fresh COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 08:42
Access to finance remains major challenge for small businesses in Georgia - IFC Business 08:00
847 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:18
Parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 06:43
Cooperation with regional countries, Iran’s top priority - İranian president Politics 05:59
Spanish police march in Madrid to protest against 'Gag Law' reform Europe 05:08
Storm Arwen: Third person dies as gale-force winds hit UK Europe 04:19
U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant US 03:37
Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron Israel 02:52
Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine Arab World 02:09
Two workers die in accident preparing Spanish stadium for cup game Europe 01:23
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 28 Oil&Gas 00:43
UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases Europe 00:37
Results of Sochi summit fully reflect position of Azerbaijan - Russian expert Politics 27 November 23:58
Awarding ceremony third day held as part of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 27 November 23:58
Winners in synchronized trampoline jumping at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku determined Society 27 November 23:34
Baku names winners of World Age Group Competitions in jumping on double mini-trampoline for men Society 27 November 23:20
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions: Russian gymnast takes first place in tumbling Society 27 November 23:18
Baku names winners of World Age Group Competitions in jumping on double mini-trampoline for women Society 27 November 22:36
Azercell announces contest on social network Society 27 November 22:15
Gymnast from Kazakhstan win gold in acrobatic jumping at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 27 November 21:05
Best moments of third day of the World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 27 November 20:26
World age group competition in Baku - Russian gymnast wins first place in individual trampoline jumping Society 27 November 20:10
Russian gymnast wins gold in individual trampoline jumping in Baku Society 27 November 19:48
Turkmenistan boosts imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 27 November 19:39
Turkmenistan agrees to participate in Lapis-Lazuli project Turkmenistan 27 November 19:10
Smoking to be banned in taxis in Georgia Georgia 27 November 19:01
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 27 November 18:59
11,358 people received COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over past day Kyrgyzstan 27 November 18:57
Prepared hard for the 28th World Competition in Baku - athlete from Denmark Society 27 November 18:55
Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among men and women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 17:46
Finalists in individual trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 17:16
Azerbaijan expects mutual steps from Armenia towards achieving peace - FM Politics 27 November 17:07
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet at Economic Cooperation Council's meeting in Ashgabat Politics 27 November 17:06
Phone conversation held between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus Politics 27 November 17:05
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 November 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,617 more COVID-19 cases, 1,979 recoveries Society 27 November 16:44
ECO Council of FMs supports Azerbaijan's proposal to establish Clean Energy Center (PHOTO) Politics 27 November 16:28
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 27 November 16:25
Finalists in double mini-trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 16:23
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among men named at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 15:40
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova reaches finals of World Age Group competition Society 27 November 15:16
Kazakhstani Astana- Motors to produce Hyundai cars in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 November 14:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 27 Society 27 November 14:53
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 14:52
Novavax developing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant US 27 November 14:50
