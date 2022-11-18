President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia gave renewed impetus to dev't of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations – ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia gave renewed impetus to the development of relations between the two countries, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Georgia diplomatic ties, Trend reports.

"The strategic partnership based on mutual respect and support has been reconfirmed by the recent visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Georgia," Pataradze noted.

According to him, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, and other key infrastructure elements have already proven successful economic collaboration between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"Our fraternal countries should continue striving to enhance bilateral cooperation," the ambassador added.