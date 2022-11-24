Azerbaijani FM talks Armenia's destructive steps (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Armenia's destructive steps are unacceptable, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on the sidelines of the Aghdam International Conference at ADA University on November 24, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Armenia's destructive steps are a serious blow to the normalization of relations in the post-Karabakh conflict period.

"The fundamental principles of the trilateral statement [signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on November 10, 2020 following the second Karabakh war] are being violated [by Armenia]. The obligation taken in accordance with these principles to withdraw all Armenian troops from the territory of Azerbaijan has not yet been fulfilled," he said.

According to the minister, since August 2022, around 2,700 Armenia-made landmines, manufactured in 2021, have been discovered in Azerbaijan.

Bayramov stressed that the relevant international structures were informed on the matter.