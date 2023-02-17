Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continues search efforts in quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan recovered 12 more bodies from the rubble of houses destroyed following the deadly earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani rescuers totally saved 53 people, pulled the bodies of 741 people from the rubble in Kahraman heavily damaged as a result of the earthquake and handed them over to relevant structures.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.