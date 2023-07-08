Kyrgyz delegation continues its visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov continues its visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The delegation visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

The Monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Memorial Complex in memory of the Shehids (Martyrs) of the Patriotic War were visited, flowers were laid and their memory was honored.

The visitors signed the "Book of Remembrance" at the headquarters of the military institute.

Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Major General Fizuli Salahov informed the guests about the reforms carried out in the field of military education in the Azerbaijan Army and the actions implemented in this field.

A briefing on the history and activities of the institute was presented.

The guests got acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev Ideological Center on the territory of the military institute.

Then the meeting was held with Kyrgyz cadets studying at the military institute. The guests got acquainted with the conditions created for the personnel and the educational process.

Afterwards, the Kyrgyz delegation attended one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense. There, the guests were informed about the military unit and a video was shown.

Kyrgyz representatives got acquainted with the conditions created for commandos in the military unit. Weapons and combat equipment which are in armament of the military unit were presented.

In the end, the guests watched the exemplary classes of the commandos.