Trustees of presidential candidates from three parties undergo registration

Politics Materials 15 January 2024 17:03 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The regular meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has been organized today, Trend reports.

The CEC meeting considered the issue of registration of trustees of presidential candidates from the Great Order Party, Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, and Great Azerbaijan Party.

After the discussions, the authorized persons of all three parties were registered.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

