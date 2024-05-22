Armenia needs to abandon false narratives for reconciliation with Azerbaijan - rep to UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Armenia needs to stop replicating its false narratives that are counterproductive to the normalization process with Azerbaijan, Yashar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, said during the open debate at the UN HQ, Trend reports.

"With regard to the statement made by the representative of Armenia at this open debate, it is critical for further progress towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region that Armenia strictly abides by its international obligations and stop replicating its false narratives that are counterproductive to the normalization process," he said.

Yashar Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan has taken concrete steps to investigate and prosecute mass atrocities committed against its civilians and other protected persons during the conflict, in full accordance with its national legislation and international obligations.

"However, most of the perpetrators, found safe in Armenia, including those responsible for the genocide against civilians in the town of Khojaly in February 1992, continue to enjoy impunity. Denial and ignorance of these crimes constitute a clear contempt for international law and justice," the official added.