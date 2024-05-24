Securing sustainable peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia remains OSCE’s main goal - Ian Borg (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will continue to focus on achieving comprehensive and sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Throughout my engagements in Baku, I reaffirmed the OSCE’s long-standing cooperative relationship with Azerbaijan. Our focus will continue to be on achieving comprehensive and sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which remains a top priority for us," he said.

The OSCE chair noted that achieving lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan requires a continued commitment to constructive dialogue and good-faith diplomacy as the only sustainable way forward.

"The OSCE could continue to play an important role in this process. Our unique experience and expertise can effectively support a peaceful, sustainable path forward. We are prepared to contribute, complement, and support the efforts of the parties. Throughout my engagements in the region, I have stressed the OSCE’s readiness to assist the political process, if requested and agreed upon by all parties, based on our joint values and commitments," he added.

Further speaking, Ian Borg noted that the Maltese Chairpersonship is working to enhance the OSCE’s role and elevate its engagement in the South Caucasus. "Through its consensual approach and its broad range of concrete projects, the OSCE serves as an essential framework for fostering tangible people-to-people connections. The OSCE has a number of institutions and structures that help it implement its mandate."

Ian Borg pointed out that the OSCE's involvement in Azerbaijan spans several areas, including connectivity and climate change from a security perspective. At the same time, commenting on Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency, he expressed confidence that the OSCE’s previous and ongoing engagement with Baku on environmental aspects of security and connectivity would contribute to discussions within the OSCE on the importance of climate action as part of the organization’s comprehensive approach to security.

"We will continue to build on the success of initiatives that seek to enhance sustainable connectivity and trade, fostering regional cooperation and promoting environmentally friendly practices. Additionally, we will work to further strengthen cooperation across the parliamentary dimension and the work of the autonomous Institutions. I continue to encourage more initiatives across all three dimensions of security in the interest of lasting peace and security," he elaborated.

Further noting, Ian Borg stated that one of the OSCE’s strengths is its extensive and proven range of tools for the entire conflict cycle, including post-conflict rehabilitation.

"We stand ready to adapt and deploy these instruments to respond effectively to the needs that may emerge from a peace agreement and also use the lessons learned from other OSCE regions. The OSCE is as strong as our participating States want it to be, and hence the more political support and consensus from all 57 OSCE participating States, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, the more we will be able to mobilize our expertise. We will continue to support all pragmatic and result-oriented approaches that generate tangible progress toward the normalization of bilateral relations, particularly efforts made to alleviate human suffering and help build a better future for the people on the ground. Our goal is clear: to secure a durable and sustainable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and see Azerbaijanis and Armenians profit from this development. This can only be achieved through diplomacy and peaceful means," Ian Borg concluded.