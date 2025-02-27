OIC issues statement on 33rd anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has issued a statement on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The statement noted that OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha paid tribute to the victims of the tragedy that occurred in 1992 in the city of Khojaly in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Secretary General reiterated that the events in Khojaly were a consequence of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. He also referred to the Cairo Final Declaration (paragraph 117) adopted at the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit in 2013 and Resolution No. 47/50-POL approved at the 5th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in 2024 in Yaounde, Cameroon. The Secretary General has expressed solidarity with the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, and the mass atrocities committed against the peaceful Azerbaijani population in occupied Khojaly are qualified as a war crime, a crime against humanity and genocide.