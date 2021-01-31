Azerbaijan confirms 355 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 153 new COVID-19 cases, 355 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on Jan.31 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 230,219 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 223,315 of them have recovered, and 3,132 people have died. Currently, 3,772 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,330 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,408,050 tests have been conducted so far.
