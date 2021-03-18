COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan should be accelerated - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

As many as two-thirds of the Azerbaijani population must develop antibodies in order to form mass immunity to COVID-19, and so the vaccination process should be accelerated, Head of the Working Group on Infectious Diseases under the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vasif Aliyev told Trend on Mar.18.

Aliyev called on the citizens of Azerbaijan to be vaccinated in a timely manner to protect themselves from the virus.

"Problems with vaccines have always existed, just like people who didn’t want to have their children vaccinated against various diseases, believing that this would cause paralysis or other negative consequences. However, vaccines have more benefits than the possibility of side effects," he added.