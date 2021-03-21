Azerbaijan confirms 814 more COVID-19 cases, 342 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 814 new COVID-19 cases, 342 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 246,304 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 232,876 of them have recovered, and 3,351 people have died. Currently, 10,077 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,386 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,776,535 tests have been conducted so far.