Baku holds award ceremony of winners of second day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The award ceremony of the winners and prize-winners of the second day of the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Nov. 26, Trend reports.

Russian gymnast Anzhela Bladtceva scoring 53.340 won the gold medal in the individual trampoline among women in the 15-16 age group, Japanese gymnast Kokone Harima (52.505 points) won a silver medal while another Japanese gymnast Kiko Tanaka (52.315 points) - bronze.

Portuguese gymnast Gabriel Albuquerque scoring 57.955 ranked first in individual trampoline among men in the 15-16 age group, Japanese gymnast Taiga Akaishi (55.965 points) ranked second while UK’s gymnast Tyler Cole-Dyer (55.885 points) ranked third.

French gymnast Manon Morancais scoring 34.700 ranked first in tumbling among women in the 17-21 age group, UK’s gymnast Demi Adams (34.100 points) ranked second while Greek gymnast Alexandra Efraimoglou (33.800 points) ranked third.

Russian gymnast Igor Shikunov scoring 36.200 ranked first in tumbling among men in the 17-21 age group, Danish gymnast Mads Hansen (35.500 points) ranked second while US gymnast Dominic Dumas (35.400 points) ranked third.

Russian gymnast Evgeniia Zakharova scoring 65.600 ranked first in double mini-trampoline among women in the 11-12 age group, another Russian gymnast Elizaveta Nikolaeva (64,000 points) ranked second while Anna Odainii (Portugal, 63,100 points) ranked third.

Russian gymnasts won gold, silver and bronze medals in double mini-trampoline among men in the 11-12 age group. Such gymnasts as Ilia Penkin (68.700 points) ranked first, Grigorii Volkov (65.800 points) ranked second while Maksim Blagov (65.700 points) ranked third.

Mariia Kutlakaeva and Nadezda Chernysheva (Russia, 46.760 points) ranked first in synchronized trampoline in the 13-14 age category, Maia Bochoridze and Ana Lapiashvili (Georgia, 45.250 points) ranked second while Isabella Pansano and Leah Edelman (US, 44.790 points) ranked third.

US gymnasts William Cockrill and Kai Lawson scoring 46.470 ranked first in synchronized trampoline among men in the 13-14 age category, Lev Busarev and Ildan Makhiianov (Russia, 45.930 points) ranked second while Tom Gibson and Max Middleton (UK, 45.770 points) ranked third.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.