Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Some 3,308 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 300 citizens, the second dose to 305, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,409 citizens. Some 394 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,669,883 vaccine doses were administered, 5,341,971 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,842,230 people - the second dose, 3,244,010 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 241,672 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.