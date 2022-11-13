Azerbaijan confirms 33 more COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan has detected 33 new COVID-19 cases, 42 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,721 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,570 of them have recovered, and 9,963 people have died. Currently, 188 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,390 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,344,397 tests have been conducted so far.