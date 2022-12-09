Azerbaijani foundation names number of Karabakh War vets sent for treatment to Türkiye (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 8, 12:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation sent its 177 seriously injured veterans of the 2020 second Karabakh war and seven members of martyr families for treatment to Türkiye, the foundation’s head Elvin Huseynov said on December 8 at a press conference on the two-year activities of the foundation in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, 160 of the persons have already returned to Azerbaijan after undergoing treatment, while 23 seriously injured veterans and one member of a martyr family continue treatment in Türkiye.

The foundation’s head also noted that with its support Turkish doctors checked up on more than 150 injured veterans.

On March 10, 2021, a doctor invited from Türkiye checked up on the seriously injured veteran in a coma. Between February 28 and March 7, 2021, eight military doctors invited from Israel checked up on 148 veterans with serious vision problems, Huseynov explained.

According to the check-up results, 30 veterans were operated on, the vision of two veterans was restored as a result of the operation, 55 veterans were given prostheses, and 82 veterans were checked up.

To continue the process of recovering the injured veterans, RGO (Reciprocating Gait Orthosis) orthopedic devices worth 38,999 manat ($22,940), ordered by the foundation from abroad, were delivered to the country. The equipment was used in the treatment of seven injured veterans, he said.

Besides, according to the foundation’s head, a Giger MD (Medical Device) rehabilitation device worth 47,200 manat ($27,760) was also purchased for the treatment of injured veterans.

On August 12, 2021, a member of YASHAT’s Board of Trustees, Professor of Neurology and Senior Consultant at the University of Copenhagen, and President of the International Headache Society Messoud Ashina checked up on 34 injured veterans and determined the direction of treatment.

In August 2022, Messoud Ashina an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School, Director of the Comprehensive Headache Center in Boston Sait Ashina were again involved in the process of re-checkup of 14 veterans who received severe head injuries during the second Karabakh war at the Baku Health Center.

On August 12, 2021, a doctor from Israel checked up on nine injured veterans and determined the directions of treatment. In Türkiye (Istanbul, Bursa, and Izmit), with the support of the foundation, a commission consisting of two employees of the Azerbaijani State Agency Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation and two employees of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units was established (from January 13 through January 16, 2022) to assess the degree of disability of 28 seriously injured veterans receiving treatment.

"On February 24, 2022, a team of medical personnel (cerebral surgeon, plastic and aesthetic surgeon and pediatric hematologist) from VM [Value Added Medicine] Medical Park, one of the largest hospitals in Türkiye, arrived in our country. The doctors checked up 20 injured [veterans], and one child from a martyr family, who underwent surgery in Türkiye, successfully completed the treatment and returned to Azerbaijan,” Huseynov noted.

“On May 20, 2022, a meeting was held with the participation of representatives of the YASHAT Foundation, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan. At the meeting, issues of further rehabilitation of persons undergoing treatment in Türkiye after their return to the country were discussed," he added.