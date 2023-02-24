US hands over more sapper dogs to Azerbaijan for de-mining liberated areas (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The US handed over five more Malinois dogs to Azerbaijan, the country’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to the agency, it continues intensive work to expand ongoing operations, and build up material and technical base and potential in order to restore the liberated territory and ensure the safe return of former internally displaced persons.

The dogs were handed over to ANAMA under the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the US Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI).

The specially trained mine-detecting dogs, after adaptation training with their guides and accreditation in accordance with the International Mine Action Standards (IMAS), will be involved in the demining operations in liberated areas.

Previously, 25 de-mining dogs have already been transferred to ANAMA as part of the above-mentioned memorandum.

Phased delivery of sapper dogs to Azerbaijan is carried out by the country’s Silk Way West Airlines free of charge.