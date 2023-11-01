Azerbaijani government to see draft law 'On innovation activity' - deputy economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. A draft law "On innovation activity" will be submitted to the Azerbaijani government in the near future, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the Education Development Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that the formation and systematization of this environment is very important.

"Innovations appeared at the expense of an opinion that differs from the thinking of the masses,” said Aliyev.

"The country's role is critical here. We've seen legislative changes in response to pretty imaginative solutions in a variety of industries," he remarked.

The Education Development Forum commemorating the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev is being held in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education, as well as the Education Development Fund.

Professional moderators and speakers attend the forum, which covers subjects such as "Creating an innovative ecosystem," "Partnership of universities and industry," and "Education for the future."

