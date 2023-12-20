New Year's competition at Baku airport: discover a world of comfort!

Heydar Aliyev International Airport announces a New Year's competition that will give passengers the opportunity to enjoy comfort before departure.

All passengers planning to fly from Baku Airport before February 29, 2024 can take part in the competition.

To do this, passengers must follow the airport’s official Instagram page at www.instagram.com/bakuairport and confirm their participation by leaving a comment under the corresponding post. The winners of the competition will have the opportunity to take advantage of the unique advantages of the business lounges of the Baku Airport, including comfortable conditions for rest and work, varied meals, drinks and other services.

Detailed information about the competition can be obtained on the official pages of the airport on social networks, as well as via the link https://airport.az/en/press-release/new-years-competition/.

Wish everyone a pleasant and comfortable trip!