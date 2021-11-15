Turkey interested in uniting efforts with Azerbaijan in agriculture sector - MUSIAD's head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Turkey is interested in uniting its efforts with Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture, Erol Yarar, President of International Business Forum (IBF), founder of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) said at the 25th IBF forum in Baku on Nov. 15, Trend reports.

According to Yarar, Turkey intends, together with Azerbaijan, to meet the world demand for agricultural products.

"Another topic is tourism. Azerbaijan has a great tourism potential. We plan to realize the potential of the winter tourism sector of the Caucasus in Azerbaijan," he added.

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) has begun in Baku with the participation of businessmen from a number of countries and government officials.

The forum has been organized with the aim of developing bilateral trade and economic relations between countries, creating models of sustainable cooperation, strengthening ties in the field of investment and business. The IBF Forum, founded in 1995 by MUSİAD and held once a year, organizes panel discussions, presentations, bilateral meetings and other events.

