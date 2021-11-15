IBF forum in Baku to discuss crucial investment opportunities for Azerbaijan, Turkey - SMBDA's chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) in Baku will discuss investment opportunities to be crucial for the future of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Orkhan Mammadov, board chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), said on the sidelines of the forum, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing business circles to seek new markets.

"In this context, it’s no coincidence that the 25th International Business Forum (IBF) has been organized in Azerbaijan. More than 500 businessmen are participating in it, and the forum creates opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation for our country," he noted.

Besides, he informed that presently, the SMBDA accepts both local and foreign business projects related to the Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) has begun in Baku with the participation of businessmen from a number of countries and government officials.

The forum was organized with the aim of developing bilateral trade and economic relations between countries, creating models of sustainable cooperation, strengthening ties in the field of investment and business. The IBF Forum, founded in 1995 by MUSİAD and held once a year, organizes panel discussions, presentations, bilateral meetings and other events.

From Turkey 550 businessmen arrived to participate in the forum. Prospects for the development of Azerbaijan's economy, investments and other issues are discussed within the framework of the forum.

Trend news agency, Day.Az and the TURKIC.World media project are the official media partners of the IBF.