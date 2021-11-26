Since beginning of activities of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, no serious incidents occurred in area of their responsibility - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26
Trend:
I must note that this year, since the beginning of the activities of the Russian peacekeeping forces on November 10 last year, there have been no serious incidents in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the bilateral meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.
