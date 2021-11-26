Bilateral meeting kicks off between President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
Trend:
A bilateral meeting has got underway between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Trend reports
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Finalists in individual trampoline among men and women unveiled at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Since beginning of activities of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, no serious incidents occurred in area of their responsibility - President Aliyev
Russia hopes to outline promising directions to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan in Sochi - MFA
ADA University and British Embassy in Baku organized lecture on land mine clearance in Karabakh (PHOTO)