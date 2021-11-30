Azerbaijan to develop single mobile app for various types of insurance – Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

A single mobile application for various types of insurance will be developed in Azerbaijan, Director of the Insurance Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Vusal Gurbanov said, Trend reports.

According to Gurbanov, with the help of this application, it will be possible to purchase and renew insurance services.

"In addition, the CBA will be able to track complaints and insured events of citizens, as well as the appointment of independent experts by insurance companies. Users of the applications will be able to get acquainted with their history of insured events and track the process of resolving the issue," he said.

The head of the department stressed that all independent experts will be appointed randomly and will be included in the CBA register.

