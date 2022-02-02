Azerbaijan - promising tourism market for Bulgaria, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Azerbaijan is a promising tourism market for Bulgaria, Bulgarian Tourism Minister Hristo Prodanov said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Huseyn Huseynov, Trend reports referring to the Bulgarian ministry of tourism.

“Azerbaijani tourists also prefer Bulgaria as family vacation destination,” the minister said. “Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner of Bulgaria. COVID-19 crisis has had a negative impact on the tourism sector, but we must continue to work to achieve results.”

In turn, the Azerbaijani ambassador stressed that the main priority in his work is to strengthen ties between the two countries.

“As for tourism, I think that it is the best way to bring peoples together as it gives people the opportunity to view the culture, customs and taste national dishes of our countries,” Huseynov said. “We have many opportunities for cooperation and the only obstacle now is COVID-19 pandemic.”

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in both countries, the possibility of holding meetings with representatives of the tourism sectors of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the future.

The sides also raised the issue of resuming Baku-Sofia-Baku flights, suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

