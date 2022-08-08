U.S. Embassy Announces Solar Panel Installation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.8. The U.S. Embassy in Baku is delighted to announce that we partnered with the Landmark Business Complex in Baku to install an array of solar panels on the roof of the building and, as of July 5, 2022, our office at the Landmark has been mostly powered by solar energy. We also installed solar panels at the Embassy’s main building in August 2022; these solar panels are estimated to meet over 20 percent of the building’s energy needs.

At the Landmark building the solar panels were installed in June and connected in early July. Collectively, the panels will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by the Embassy by approximately 195 tons annually. This is an estimated savings of more than 275,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year. Electricity produced through solar energy is also critical to reducing our dependence on electricity produced by the burning of fossil fuels, which drives climate change.

Chargé d'Affaires Hugo Guevara said, “These solar panel installations are the latest in a series of Embassy environmental sustainability projects. We added an electric vehicle to our motor pool in February and launched an air quality monitoring program in April. Together, these initiatives support nature conservation, pollution reduction, and climate change mitigation.”

Eran Muduroglu, Managing Director of the Landmark said, “Landmark is proud to partner with the U.S. Embassy to be a leader in sustainable energy.”

The solar panels will contribute to the Biden Administration’s goal of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030. Electricity is an essential part of modern life that powers homes, business, and industry. It is critical to the functioning of major sectors of the economy, including hospitals, schools, public transportation systems, and the defense industrial base.

Solar energy is among the fastest growing sources of new electric generation in the United States. Additions of solar capacity and batteries are expected to account for over half of new electric sector capacity in 2022 and 2023. We are proud to be part of this change in Azerbaijan as well.