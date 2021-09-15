Russia's ROSEXIMBANK implements first deal with Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Russia’s ROSEXIMBANK JSC has implemented the first deal with Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank OJSC, providing financing under the insurance coverage of Export Insurance Agency of Russia (EXIAR) JSC for settlements under an export contract between the Russian RM Rail and Alliance Logistics companies, Trend reports citing the Russian Export Center (REC).

Within the framework of this contract, 100 covered freight cars of model 11-1268 manufactured by Ruzkhimmash JSC, which is part of the RM Rail company, were delivered to Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Board of ROSEKSIMBANK JSC Azer Talibov noted that this project was the first step in the implementation of the strategic task of developing relationships with partners from Azerbaijan and this successful experience will become the starting point for the next, no less interesting projects.

“A new region has been opened, which is certainly interested in purchasing Russian high-tech products, and we are ready to provide comprehensive financial support to Russian companies,” Talibov emphasized.

In turn, Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Bank Taleh Kazimov stressed that the successfully implemented project to finance the real sector of the economy once again proves that PASHA Bank is actively working to support the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan.

“Focusing on the best practices and possessing rich expertise in various business industries, we are ready to continue to actively support Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, including in the implementation of export-import operations with partners from near and far abroad,” he added.

Along with this, General Director of TD RM Rail Alexander Kulikov said that the Azerbaijani market is of great interest in terms of the sale of various types of rolling stock, and further cooperation will also be associated with the supply of specialized tanks.

