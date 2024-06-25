Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to state budget in third reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Azerbaijani parliament has discussed the draft law on amendments to the law "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024," Trend reports.

The amendments were announced by the Chairman of the Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Tahir Mirkishili.

Following the revision of the 2024 state budget, projected revenues stand at 36.35 million manat ($21.38 million), marking an increase of 2.18 million manat ($1.28 million) or 6.4 percent compared to the previously approved amount.

Following the round of discussion, the proposed changes were voted upon and approved during the third reading.

