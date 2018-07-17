Turkmenistan Airlines launch flights to Abu Dhabi

17 July 2018 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 17

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines have launched regular passenger transportation along the Ashgabat-Abu Dhabi-Ashgabat route, the airline company said in a message.

The flights in July will be carried out on Fridays and Sundays. Air tickets can be purchased at all agencies of the service and representative offices of the airline.

Turkmenistan Airlines operate regular flights to airports in Moscow, London, Frankfurt, Birmingham, Bangkok, Delhi, Dubai, Amritsar, Minsk, Almaty, St. Petersburg, Kyiv, Istanbul, Beijing.

Until 2020, modernization of the air fleet will make it possible to open flights from Ashgabat to Kazan (Russia), Jeddah, Medina (Saudi Arabia), Kochi, Ahmedabad (India), Samara (Russia), Hanoi (Vietnam), Vienna (Austria), Sofia (Bulgaria), Budapest (Hungary), Manama (Bahrain), New York (US), Toronto (Canada), according to the website of Turkmenistan Airlines.

In 2021-2030, there are plans to open flights to Madrid (Spain), Jakarta (Indonesia), Muscat (Oman), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Singapore (Singapore), Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Cairo (Egypt).

