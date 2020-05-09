Turkmenistan urges for better co-op among states on health issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

Turkmenistan stands for support to cooperation of countries in order to maintain human health service, which is especially important regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

A briefing entitled 'International Cooperation of Turkmenistan in the Healthcare Sphere' was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on May 8, 2020.

Heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Health and Medical Industry, and other relevant departments of Turkmenistan attended the briefing.

Political scientists of the country, as well as heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in the country, local and accredited foreign media journalists also participated in the briefing. Representatives of other states also attended the briefing via videoconference.

Leaders and members of health sector of several foreign countries, in particular, the Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Belarus, senior representatives of leading foreign medical universities, including Medical University of Azerbaijan, Belarusian State Medical University and Tbilisi State Medical University participated in the briefing as well.

Representatives of leading foreign media and public organizations also participated in the briefing via videoconference. In general, about 60 people attended the briefing from 20 countries.

The briefing participants highlighted the rapid response of Turkmenistan to the outbreak of the pandemic, focusing on the prevention of infectious diseases.

