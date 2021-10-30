UN to continue to support Turkmenistan in promoting sustainable recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.30

By Farida Nuri – Trend:

The UN will continue to support Turkmenistan in promoting sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing State news agency of Turkmenistan.

The mentioned issue was discussed at the sixth meeting of the Joint Working Group of the UN and the government of Turkmenistan on the socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the information, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the progress achieved in the implementation of the National Plan of Turkmenistan for Preparedness and Response to Acute Infectious Diseases in nine months, exchange views on priority areas of activity for the rest of 2021, and outline possible areas of cooperation for the next year.

"The UN will continue to support Turkmenistan in promoting sustainable recovery from the global pandemic, as well as in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Resident Coordinator of the World Organization in Ashgabat Dmitry Shlapachenko said.

It is reported that the meeting participants agreed to prepare a comprehensive report analyzing the lessons learned from the implementation of the plan prepared in response to the UN Secretary General's call to develop coordinated actions at the country and global levels to counter coronavirus infection and approved on July 22, 2020.

It is noted that the document covers aspects such as strengthening the capacity of medical workers, developing effective preventive measures, vaccination against COVID-19, and bringing treatment protocols in line with international standards.

In May this year, the WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan, within the framework of a joint project with the EU on the response to COVID-19 for the countries of Central Asia, presented a roadmap for the implementation of the adopted National Plan for Preparedness and Response to Acute Infectious Diseases.

As part of its implementation, the UNICEF Country Office in Ashgabat donated 3,400 hand disinfection dispensers to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry and 2,000 non-contact dispensers to the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

Also, dispensers will be distributed to medical institutions and secondary schools in Turkmenistan.

According to the information, to date there are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, however, all necessary preventive sanitary measures are being taken in the country.

Thus, previously, the mandatory wearing of masks in public places was prescribed, as well as the need to provide a certificate of the absence of coronavirus infection when boarding a flight.