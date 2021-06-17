Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of June 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Some 44,513 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on June 16, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that 20,607 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 12,867 people - the second dose, and 11,039 people received the third dose. The total number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan amounted to 2,739,571.

Among the regions, the largest number of vaccinated citizens on June 16 was noted in the Tashkent region (7,675 people), followed by the Namangan region (4,764) and the Samarkand region (4,676).

Most of the total number of vaccinated people was registered in the Namangan region (317,377). It is followed by and Andijan (315,477 doses) and Samarkand (255,373) regions.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

