Uzbekistan Airways sets an annual passenger traffic record

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 8. Uzbekistan Airways registered its 5 millionth passenger since the beginning of 2023, which is a record annual figure for the carrier, Trend reports.

As per data by Uzbekistan Airways, this is a 16 percent increase compared to the figure recorded in 2022 (4.2 million passengers).

According to preliminary calculations, in 2023 the airline performed more than 32,000 flights, which is 16 percent more than 28,127 registered in 2022.

Furthermore, more than 50,000 tons of cargo were transported this year, including over 30,000 tons on passenger aircraft, representing a 7 percent increase over predictions for 2022.

Moreover, 10 new regular destinations have been launched. The company's aircraft fleet was replenished with five Airbus A320peo and two L-410s, as well as three ATR-72s (with the transition of Silk Avia airlines to Uzbekistan Airways).

Meanwhile, latest available data shows that Uzbekistan Airways received 10.82 trillion soums ($878.5 million) of revenue from January through September 2023.

Compared to the same period last year, the airline's sales increased by a quarter. At the same time, the cost of services provision increased by 41 percent to 9.16 trillion soums, and the company's operating and administrative expenses exceeded the mark of 530 billion soums (with an increase of 22.5 percent).