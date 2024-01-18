Uzbekistan to introduce new export support system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 18. Uzbekistan will change the system of export support, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke during a meeting on the development of Uzbekistan's export sector.

Following the requirements of the World Trade Organization, the Export Agency will be reorganized into the Trade Development Company.

According to the new system, the Ministry of Investment will determine which products are most popular in which foreign market. Intergovernmental agreements will be signed to access them.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also help entrepreneurs adapt to the requirements of new markets.

The Chamber of Commerce will provide subsidies, loans, and assistance based on the new entrepreneurship rating, primarily to exporters entering new markets with high-value-added products.

President Mirziyoyev has instructed to implement this system from March 1, 2024.