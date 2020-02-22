Iran announces parliamentary election results in 18 more constituencies

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.22

Trend:

The spokesman for Iran's Election Headquarters, Seyyed Esmaeil Mousavi has announced the results of the vote counting in 18 more constituencies in the country for the parliamentary election.

1. Anvar Habib-Zadeh Boukani, West Azerbaijan

2. Yaghoub Reza-Zadeh, West Azerbaijan

3. Abbas Jahangirzadeh, Ardabil

4. Vali Esmaili, Ardabil

5. Somaieh Mahmoudi, Isfahan

6. AmirGholi Jafari Brojeni, Charmahal va Bakhtiyari

7. Hossein Khosravi, South Khorasan

8. Hassan Razmian Moghadam, Khorasan Razavi

9. Mohammad Safaie, Khorasan Razavi

10. Mohammad Kaab, Khuzestan

11. Seyed Morteza Khatami, Zanjan

12. Ali Akbar Alizadeh, Semnan

13. Moslem Salehi, Fars

14. Parviz Owsati, Kurdestan

15. Ahmad Donia Mali, Gilan

16. Mahmoud Ahmadi, Markazi

17. Mohammadreza Dashti Ardakani, Yazd

18. Seyed Jalil Mir-Mohammad Meybodi, Yazd