Iran announces parliamentary election results in 18 more constituencies
TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.22
Trend:
The spokesman for Iran's Election Headquarters, Seyyed Esmaeil Mousavi has announced the results of the vote counting in 18 more constituencies in the country for the parliamentary election.
1. Anvar Habib-Zadeh Boukani, West Azerbaijan
2. Yaghoub Reza-Zadeh, West Azerbaijan
3. Abbas Jahangirzadeh, Ardabil
4. Vali Esmaili, Ardabil
5. Somaieh Mahmoudi, Isfahan
6. AmirGholi Jafari Brojeni, Charmahal va Bakhtiyari
7. Hossein Khosravi, South Khorasan
8. Hassan Razmian Moghadam, Khorasan Razavi
9. Mohammad Safaie, Khorasan Razavi
10. Mohammad Kaab, Khuzestan
11. Seyed Morteza Khatami, Zanjan
12. Ali Akbar Alizadeh, Semnan
13. Moslem Salehi, Fars
14. Parviz Owsati, Kurdestan
15. Ahmad Donia Mali, Gilan
16. Mahmoud Ahmadi, Markazi
17. Mohammadreza Dashti Ardakani, Yazd
18. Seyed Jalil Mir-Mohammad Meybodi, Yazd