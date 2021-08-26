EU ready to work with Iran new administration - Spokesman

Peter Stano, the European Commission’s chief spokesperson on foreign affairs reacted to the appointment of Hossein Amir-Abodllahian as the new Iranian foreign minister, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Stano said that the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the partner that the EU officials have been in touch with before.

The EU spokesman said that the Europeans are expecting the continuation of important negotiations on returning the JCPOA back on track. He also said that Europe is ready to cooperate with the new government in Iran.