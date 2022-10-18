Iran condemns EU sanctions, vows to reciprocate

Spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the latest European Union sanctions against a number of Iranian people and entities, saying that the Islamic Republic will soon reciprocate and impose sanctions against relevant European individuals and entities, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Kanaani made the announcement on Monday hours after the EU imposed sanctions on 11 Iranian people and 4 entities over the recent unrest in the country, accusing them of human rights violations.

The spokesman described the EU measures a violation of international law and blatant interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

He said that it is a matter of deep regret that the EU has made this wrong, unconstructive decision which is totally invalid and rejected.

Kanaani said that the move is based on political motives, and unfounded and distorted information, as well as allegations made by enemies of the Iranian nation and their affiliated media outlets.

The spokesman also said the move indicates a continued hostile policy towards Iran, and is a sign of using human rights issue as a tool to achieve political purposes.

He said that the Iranian nation has already regarded the European Union as a great violator of human rights over its accompanying and non-practice on illegal US sanctions and its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

Kanaani dismissed all accusations leveled against the Iranian individuals and entities targeted by the EU measures, saying that Tehran will soon announce and impose sanctions on relevant European people and entities in response.