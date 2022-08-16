Yerevan blast: Rescuers find another body from rubble

Rescuers pulled out another body from under the rubble of the Surmalu shopping center, Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesman Hayk Kostanyan said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

"Rescuers have just extracted another body from under the rubble. At the moment we have eight dead. Search and rescue work continues," he said.

An explosion at the mall Surmalu killed 8 people yesterday, 22 are missing. About 350 rescuers are involved in the search, as well as about 150 volunteers to help them. The total number of victims is 61 people. 13 of the victims continue to be treated in various hospitals, their health status is assessed as satisfactory. The other hospitalized patients have been discharged.