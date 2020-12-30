Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 1,738 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were detected in Georgia in last 24 hours, said Berdia Sichinava, representative of the Interagency Coordination Council, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He spoke about the latest statistics on coronavirus.

Some 4,192 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, including 7,074 antigen tests and 7,118 PCRs.

The total number of confirmed cases detected since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is 225,893.

Some 1,494 people have recovered and the total number of recovered persons has increased to 210,445.

"Unfortunately, we have 38 new cases of death. The total number of deaths has reached 2,481,” said Sichinava.

