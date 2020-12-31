Georgia reports 1 527 coronavirus cases, 1 282 recoveries, 24 deaths

Georgia reported 1 527 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths, and 1 282 recoveries on Thursday, Berdia Sichinava, representative of the Interagency Coordination Council, said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 710 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 239 cases, and the Adjara region with 78 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 227 420, among them 211 727 people recovered and 2 505 died, the official figures show.

There are 431 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5 104 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1 167 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, there are 1 004 critical patients, among them, 332 require mechanical ventilation.