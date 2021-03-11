Georgia reports 395 new cases of coronavirus for March 11

Georgia 11 March 2021 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 395 new cases of coronavirus, 310 recoveries and 9 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 24,594 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 15,065 of the 24,594 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,529 were PCR tests.

The new 395 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 194 cases
Adjara - 21 cases
Imereti - 73 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 10 cases
Shida Kartli - 28 cases
Guria - 20 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 17 cases
Kakheti - 27 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 4 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.

The country has had 274,045 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 267,421 of the 274,045 patients have recovered, while 3,622 have died of the virus.

Currently 2,976 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

