Tbilisi to discuss all main directions of EU-Georgia agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili will discuss all main directions of the EU-Georgia agenda during the visit to Brussels. Foreign Minister, David Zalkaliani said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“EU-Georgia Association Council will be held on March 16 in Brussels. It is the highest format of cooperation between Georgia and the European Union. The Prime Minister will lead the Georgian delegation," Zalkaliani said.

According to him, the Council will discuss important issues, including Association Agreement implementation and the main areas of political cooperation with the EU.

The security situation, geopolitical processes, COVID pandemic, EU financial assistance, and, of course, the country’s political developments will be on focus.

"It will be another opportunity for us to align our policy with the EU, to note the progress the country has made in implementing economic, policy and democratization reforms, and to discuss prospects and issues for EU integration”, Zalkaliani said.

