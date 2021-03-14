Georgia reports 268 coronavirus cases, 233 recoveries, 5 deaths

Georgia reported 268 coronavirus cases, 233 recoveries, and five deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 141 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 46 cases and the Shida Kartli region with 16 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1, 02 %, while 1,51 % in the past 14 days.

A total of 26 399 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 17 012 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9 387 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 274 989, among them, 268 237 people recovered and 3 648 died.

There are 251 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1 338 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 136 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.