Georgia reports 490 coronavirus cases for March 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 490 coronavirus cases, 219 recoveries, and 8 deaths on March 27, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 256 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 69 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 26 cases.

A total of 35,560 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 24,791 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 11,769 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1.34 percent, while 1.62 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 279,936, among them, 271,804 people recovered and 3,746 died.

There are 301 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,589 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 192 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356