Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for June 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 705 coronavirus cases, 1,128 recoveries, and 14 deaths on June 10, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, some 33,253 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 19,138 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,115 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 380 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 78 cases, and the Imereti region with 59 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 351,954, among them, 337,023 people recovered and 4,996 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.12 percent, while 2.75 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 38 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,230 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 594 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 191,001 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

