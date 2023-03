BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The police in Georgia's Tbilisi has used tear gas against protesters, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

Those gathered are urged to disperse, the police are preparing to use water cannons.

The protesters do not respond to the call and continue to stay on Chitadze street near the Parliament building.

The situation in Tbilisi escalated after the members of the Georgian Parliament passed the first reading of the draft law on foreign influence agents.